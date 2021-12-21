4 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Is Almost New, Still the Supercharged King of Shadows

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Was the Best Wedding Gift a Groom Could Have Asked For

It’s hard to find something not to like on a 1971 Corvette , and the whole thing is even harder if the car in question is a wedding gift received from someone that clearly loves you. 15 photos



eBay seller



The vehicle still sports the original 350 (5.7-liter) V8 engine paired with a 4-speed transmission, and we’re being told it was still working approximately 2 years ago when the Corvette was moved in a garage.



The frame appears to be rust-free, but on the other hand, the body still exhibits a bunch of cracks here and there. The best advice you could get is to closely inspect the vehicle to determine its condition more accurately, but given this is an online auction, such a thing is much harder.



The paint, however, looks fairly good, though it goes without saying you shouldn’t expect the condition you typically see on a new car.



Born as a convertible with factory air conditioning, this Corvette continues to sport the full interior it was equipped on day one, and the overall shape appears to be fairly solid.



The odometer indicates some 126,000 miles (a little over 200,000 km), so despite spending some time in storage, it’s very clear someone really enjoyed driving this Corvette, possibly even on a daily basis.



