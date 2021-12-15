Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Wins Performance Car of the Year in Japan

Since 1980, the Japan Car of the Year award has been a major accolade that manufacturers covet. For the first time since its inception, the Chevrolet Corvette has beaten out every other performance car to win a special award for 2021.
The Corvette Stingray was just one of four different winners this year. The BMW 4-Series received a design award. The Mitsubishi Outlander picked up one for technology. And the tiny but mighty Honda N-One won K-Car of the year. Ultimately, the Nissan Note won the outright Car of the Year award.
None of that detracts from this first Performance Car of the Year award, though. It's the only time the Corvette has won, and we really can't understate how big of a deal this is. Yeah, the Corvette is great, but it had a lot going against it.
First, no other American car has ever won this award. In fact, generally, American brands don't do very well in this competition at all. What changed the game for Chevrolet had to do with a few factors.
First, 2021 was the first full year of availability for the Corvette in Japan. In addition, for the first time ever, the Vette is being built in right-hand drive. That makes it better for the Japanese market.
Considering those factors makes it easier to understand how the Corvette could break through. Being the first mid-engine version of the historic nameplate has clearly improved its performance abilities.
Tadashi Wakamatsu, President of GM Japan, said, “We have received high praise from everyone, and this time,” Chevrolet Corvette “has received a prestigious award. It is the first time for us to receive an award for a GM car, and we are very honored.
We thank all of you for your support. We will continue to introduce attractive and unique products that are unique to GM and enhance our presence in the Japanese market," he continued.
It's outstanding to see Corvette and the team at Chevy building it get the recognition they rightly deserve.
