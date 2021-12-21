Pagani Puro Program Will Verify and Certify Your Hypercar's Authenticity and Condition

Pagani is launching its own authentication and certification program to help owners enhance the value of their vehicles. According to the brand more than 400 different checks will take place during the grading and judging period. The program is so comprehensive that Pagani will offer a full warranty extension to vehicles that qualify.
This news comes now more than twenty years after the very first Pagani rolled out of the factory in Italy. It might be easy to keep track of the latest Pagani Huayra to find its way to Manny Khoshbins place but older models aren't as easy to find.
Puro means Pure in Italian and that's the goal of the new program. To provide a pure history and inspection of each Pagani that gets checked.
Cars can go through the rigorous process at Pagani Automobili in San Cesario or at any one of a number of specialized dealers around the world. Pagani says that once vehicles are inspected and certified, they will receive a Puro Book. This book contains the extensive findings from the inspection.
It also comes with a full vehicle history from the day it rolled off the line, throughout any service or modifications, all the way to the day the inspection is completed. It will be finalized with a certificate of authenticity signed by Horacio Pagani himself. That's quite the package.
That warranty mentioned at the outset isn't a bad deal either. It will cover every part or piece inspected "in the years to come" according to Pagani. So no specific date or mileage but any extra coverage must be nice on a car that costs this much. Of course, there's no word on exactly how much the Pagani Puro program costs to take part in either.
We suspect none of the participants will really care. Having a similar package has helped many Ferrari's increase in value and the same will likely be true here.
