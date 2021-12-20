Manny Khoshbin Plays Santa in His Bugatti Rembrandt, Falls for a LaFerrari Aperta

For most people, it is the most wonderful time of the year. Time for family, celebration, and giving back. Flamboyant real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin can be generous. Recently, he was shopping for a one-of-a-kind Aston Martin DBX for his nanny. In his latest post, he gives back some cool toys to a toy drive project in one of his favorite cars - the Bugatti Veyron Rembrandt.
Few things are more dramatic in Khoshbin’s life than getting a supercar out of his garage. Fortunately, this time he did not have a whole bunch of McLarens or Rolls-Royces to pull out before getting to his favorite toy, but he still had one more surprise for his fans - his Rembrandt was low on gas.
It was freezing outside driving to an event. Khoshbin did not have his top up, and to make it worse, his Bugatti Veyron Rembrandt doesn’t come with a cup holder.
He gets VIP parking for his supercar at the event alongside other iconic cars such as a yellow Zonda S, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a LaFerrari Aperta, and an F40.
Outside there are more iconic cars, including a classic Type 35 Bugatti, a Mercedes-AMG Black Series, a McLaren Speedtail, and many more. Khoshbin admits his favorite car at the event was the Pagani Roadster and the LaFerrari Aperta.
He has an order out for a 1-of-75 AMG GT Black Series. He explains it comes with a one-style paint design (silver with white stars) and a two-tone Alcantara interior. It also comes in one-spec without an option for alterations. It’s exclusive, meaning you need to be a Mercedes-AMG One owner to get one of these bad boys.
One of his fans makes a snazzy comment about his cars never having gas, and he responds with, "perhaps i need to buy a gas station." Khoshbin hands over his gifts to the toy drive and gives a vote of thanks to the organizers. He hopes the kids love his contribution.
