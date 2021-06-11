Take a Ride in the Bugatti Veyron Rembrandt and Hear It Roar Like a Beast

Bugatti recently unveiled the Chiron Super Sport, a long-tailed hypercar capable of hitting 273 mph. At 1,578 horsepower, it's significantly more potent than its predecessor, the Veyron Super Sport. However, it might not be as cool as the limited-edition Veyron Rembrandt.
Unveiled in 2014 as one of six Bugatti Legend models, the Rembrandt is limited to just three units. One of them is owned by real estate millionaire Manny Khoshbin, and you can now take a virtual ride in it.
While not as powerful as the Chiron, the Veyron Rembrandt sounds just as menacing, especially when the gas pedal hits the floor. The fact that it's based on the Grand Sport model, which features a targa top, makes things that much more interesting when putting pressure on the massive 8.0-liter W-16 engine.
With the top removed, the quad-turbo mill becomes much louder inside the cabin. The thundering roar puts a big smile on Manny's face, and that says everything about the perks that come with open-top hypercars, including the fact that you can enjoy a big cigar.
During his lunch break away from the Veyron, Manny reveals that he has a Tesla Model S Plaid underway, apparently due for delivery next week. By the way, he mentions he was pretty bummed that Elon Musk decided to cancel the Plaid+. He also expresses interest in the new Rimac Nevera, but mentions that he's not getting any new hypercars soon, as everything he has on order has been delayed due to the global chip shortage.
Getting back to the Veyron Rembrandt in question, this limited-edition model was developed as a tribute to Rembrandt Bugatti. Not to be confused with the famous Dutch painter, Rembrandt Bugatti was Ettore's brother and one of the most important sculptors of the early 20th century.
He became famous for his sculptures of animals, which included the dancing elephant appearing on the Bugatti Type 41 Royale radiator cap. Because most of his sculptures were cast in bronze, the Veyron Rembrandt is wrapped in a two-tone finish that combines a darker bronze top and a lighter bronze bottom.
Each of the three Bugatti Veyron Rembrandts was priced at €2.18 million (about $2.65 million), excluding taxes, back in 2014.
