Rick “Evel Knievel” Conti Performs Corvette Over C8 Jump, Fulfills Life-Long Dream

Sometimes people are so in tune with things they love that incredibly special bonds get formed. Such is the case with well-known Chevy Corvette salesman and YouTuber Rick ‘Corvette’ Conti. Well, he just took the “fraternity” to a whole new level.
In his own words, Rick ‘Corvette’ Conti has enjoyed an exceedingly long and fruitful 26-year career revolving around “America’s sports car.” At his age, most people are thinking about retirement to a nice and cozy location and living the rest of their lives as comfortably as possible. Not him, though. After all, he just had “the most amazing & fun year in my 26-year Corvette career!”
And his celebration is equally breathtaking. As such, his latest stunt involved a rainy adrenaline junkie performance. Along with a cool, cinematic-style presentation. But first, the warm-up before the stunt involves Rick ‘Corvette’ Conti jumping over (or, rather, through) his blue C8 Corvette Convertible. At his age, that’s a daring attempt that just goes to show that he’s still got the heart and mind of a 1970s kid.
This is confirmed by his pre-jump interview where he explains the reasoning behind this crazy idea of a Coughlin Corvette salesman putting his prized C8 Corvette at risk, along with a white example of the series. For an Evil Knievel-style jump performance. And while it’s not the most daring such attempt ever, as clearly shown by the technical description cards, it’s still wildly entertaining, nonetheless.
Maybe we’re little kids as well during this time of the year, who knows. Anyway, the quick jumping action gets going from the 6:17 mark if one doesn’t care about all the pre- and post-jump shenanigans (there’s a discussion panel, everything is neatly organized!). All in all, a truly wild ride. And what a magnificent celebration of a man’s love for his profession and the things he pitches... Hopefully, he will be able to keep going at it for another 26 years!
