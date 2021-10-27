Genius Youtuber Turns 86 Box Chevy Into Badass Hot Rod That Could Steal Your Girlfriend.

If there’s one thing we love more than anything about custom cars, it’s when someone has the passion and the skills to turn a car most people write off as ugly or un-cool and turn it into something oozing with machismo. To some, the 1980’s Chevy Caprice was just a throwaway land barge from a bygone time. To people like this hustling young YouTuber, it’s his baby, his pride and joy.

13 photos