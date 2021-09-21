Ain’t No Puddle Gonna Stop This Chevy Caprice on 32s, but How Does It Drive?

Kanye West’s New $57.3 Million Compound Is a Livable Work of Art With Tiny Garage

A third generation example, apparently built in 1986, which would make it the final update of the range, this is a true head-turning ride with a donk-ish feel. Nonetheless, it isn’t exactly a donk, because it was born in the wrong era.Moving on to the mods, we have to mention those huge wheels once again. They have 32 inches in diameter and are hugged by low-profile tires. The whole body was painted blue and is contrasted by the chrome trim. By the looks of it, it needs some more TLC, as it doesn’t exactly look perfect, but anyone who’s into these kinds of rides has probably already scrolled down to watch the video.Those who are still with us will learn about the interior too, before proceeding to the actual clip, also showing the interior which sports a combination of leather and suede in a shade similar to the exterior. The final touch is a serious sound system that can make the whole car vibrate to pretty much any tune, as long as it has a solid bass.Now, usually, when we get to share such builds with you, we have no idea how they drive, but in this instance, the camera went inside as the car started driving off, with its owner holding the wheel. So, if you ever wanted to get a taste of the whole driving part, then you have definitely come to the right place, as you are only a mouse-click away from finding out how it handles the road for a few brief moments.