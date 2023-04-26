European Subaru Outback Passes the Moose Test, but Only Just

Described as being a crossover instead of what it actually is – a lifted wagon donning black plastic cladding – the Outback was tremendously successful from its first day on sale. Codenamed BT, the sixth generation is commercially successful as well, albeit more in the US of A rather than Japan or in the EU.
Based on the Legacy four-door sedan, the Outback five-door longroof totaled 147,262 deliveries in the United States last year. It's the second best-selling model the automaker offers in this part of the world, chiefly because you get a lot of car for a reasonable MSRP.
Based on the Subaru Global Platform that underpins pretty much every Subaru, with the notable exception of the BRZ sports car and Solterra electric sport utility vehicle, the Outback isn't exactly agile. While it may feature standard all-wheel drive, its ground clearance and weight distribution are detrimental to the handling in emergency scenarios. Teknikens Värld replicated one such emergency scenario on the track in the form of a moose test, and the Outback barely reached 72 kph.
That means 45 miles per hour in old money. According to Teknikens Värld reporter Linus Pröjtz, the stability control system works a lot at 72 kilometers per hour, the required speed to pass the dreaded moose test. Grip is alright, but the car's balance leaves much to be desired. Above the required speed, the grip level is too low.
The Swedish magazine performs moose tests with the vehicle fully loaded to the gross weight limit. In this case, we're dealing with 2,200 kilograms (4,850 pounds) as opposed to the Outback's curb weight of 1,750 kilograms (3,859 pounds). Some might think that's a bit harsh on their part, but it's not. Bear in mind that the peeps at Teknikens Värld replicate a real-world scenario, with passenger and their luggage in the car.
It's also worth remembering that most wagons and crossovers feature softer suspension setups than performance-oriented vehicles. Think Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo and Lamborghini Urus Performante, two Volkswagen Group dream machines that can easily hold their own under hard cornering.
Over in Sweden where Teknikens Värld is based, the Outback comes in four distinct flavors. The grade in the video below is called Touring, the highest trim level available in this part of the world. Available from 454,900 kroner, which means 42,790 dollars at current exchange rates, the Outback Touring builds on its lesser siblings with desirable additions like memory for the driver's seat and rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, and an electric glass sunroof. The only engine available is a 2.5-liter boxer with four cylinders to its name.
In European specification, the four-pot boxer is much obliged to develop 124 kW and 252 Nm (166 horsepower and 186 pound-feet). As expected of Subaru, the only transmission offered is the Lineartronic chain-driven continuously variable transmission.
