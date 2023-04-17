Subaru Recalls Ascent SUV Over Damaged Tires

A bigger commercial success than the odd-looking Tribeca before it, the Ascent was redesigned for the 2023 model year both inside and out. Unfortunately for Subaru, certain post-facelift vehicles may have been fitted with internally damaged tires supplied by Falken.
On February 17, the Japanese automaker received a report from a Subaru technician in regard to a flat tire. Said tire exhibited a break in the sidewall, which would've been a huge problem if the sudden air loss had happened at highway speeds. The ensuing investigation revealed that the tire bead was overstressed during the mounting process. It should be noted that Subaru didn't blame Falken for this error, because said error is attributed to Subaru-operated tire mounting equipment.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the bead guide arm had been out of alignment in the period between December 5 last year and January 10 this year. It was repaired after a routine inspection, but weirdly enough, nobody asked themselves if – maybe – some tires were damaged by that piece of equipment during mounting.
Better late than never, Subaru acknowledged that internally damaged tires represent a safety risk. A recall was issued for a little over 4,400 vehicles manufactured between December 1 last year and January 5 this year.
Affected 2023 model year Ascent vehicles are fitted with 20-inch wheels and Falken Ziex ZE001 all-season rubber that measures 245/50 by 20 inches at every corner. Dealers have been instructed to replace all four tires with new, undamaged ones, no questions asked. The removed tires will be ultimately disposed rather than repaired. Owner notifications are to be delivered no later than June 6 as per the document attached below.
Previously the most expensive new Subaru in the United States, the Ascent is currently going for $33,895 sans destination charge. From the standpoint of pricing, it slots between the $30,605 WRX and $44,995 Solterra.
A mid-sized crossover designed with families in mind, the three-row utility vehicle comes in six main flavors: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, Onyx Edition Limited, and Touring. Most of them come with seven seats. Eight seats are standard in the Base, Premium, and Limited, although bear in mind that squeezing three abreast on the rear seats is uncomfortable for anyone.
Coming as standard with X-MODE for the Symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, EyeSight driver assist technology, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the Starlink infotainment system, 18-inch alloys, and raised roof rails, the Ascent is exclusively offered with the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission. Under the hood, you'll find a turbo four-cylinder boxer lump.
Produced locally in Lafayette, Indiana, the Ascent puts out 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm). It can also tow as much as 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).
