This Is the All-New CLS That Mercedes Needs To Build ASAP

The new generation E-Class was just unveiled by Mercedes, and it’s an overall evolution of its predecessor that promises to be better in every aspect. It’s a BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 rival, and taking on the likes of the 8 Series and A7 is the CLS, which builds on the previous-gen E-Class.
Following the more mainstream model two years after production commenced, the latest CLS is a little over five years old, yet it doesn’t show its age yet. It still looks modern inside and out, and it builds on the success of its predecessors, with the original one, which came out in the first half of the 2000s, being responsible for the four-door coupe class.
There is nothing to write home about in terms of performance, as there is no full-blown AMG variant anymore. As everyone knows, the role of the ultra-powerful CLS was taken by the Mercedes-AMG 4-Door Coupe, hence why the biggest engine available for it is a mild-hybrid 3.0L unit. The current CLS will not receive the ubiquitous bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and you shouldn’t hold your breath for an AMG-badged next-gen model either.
The reason is a reported bloodbath that will see the demise of the CLS. The GT 4-Door Coupe is said to be dropped as well, and the Coupe versions of the GLC and GLE will also be phased off. Word on the street is that they will pull the plug on the C-Class Estate too after 2028. Thus, in all likelihood, the current CLS will also be the last one ever. It’s way too early to speak about a potential return of the moniker, but if it does, then we suspect it will be used on a zero-emission four-door coupe.
But if the CLS’ fate is pretty much sealed, then what is up with the one pictured in the gallery? It’s an unofficial take on what it could’ve been. The renderings came courtesy of tedoradze.giorgi on Instagram, and they made their way to social media recently. The car portrayed here retains the signature sloping roofline, and it is still instantly recognizable as a Benz, with the familiar grille up front flanked by slender headlamps, vented front fenders, and a new back end that kind of sends DS 9 vibes.
The back seats look a bit cramped if you ask us, but with some refining, it could be an even bigger head-turner than the current iteration, because let’s face it, the latest CLS is pretty, isn’t it? Before moving on to the next story, we’ve got to know if you’re sad about the reported demise of the business-y four-door coupe, and if you think that it would eventually lead to the death of the Audi A7 and BMW 8 Series.
