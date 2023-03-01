Subaru Reveals 2024 Legacy and Outback Pricing, Both Are $570 More Expensive

For the 2023 model year, the Legacy sedan and Outback wagon are priced at $24,395 and $28,395 excluding the destination charge, which ranges between $1,020 and $1,225. Both the base price and destination charge have gone up for 2024 by $570 for both mid-sized vehicles.
On the upside, the suggested retail price for option packages remains the same as last year. 2024 sees the Outback Wilderness off-road trim level receive a redesigned front fascia, now visually aligned with the other trim levels. EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard across the board. The Wilderness, Onyx Edition XT, and Onyx Edition flaunt a heated steering wheel as standard. Last but certainly not least, cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on vehicles equipped with the larger 11.6-inch infotainment system.
Starting at $24,895 sans freight, the Legacy flaunts Automatic Emergency Steering in vehicles equipped with Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The longest-selling Subaru in the United States is rocking Symmetrical AWD, active torque vectoring, a 2.5-liter boxer engine with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet (239 Nm) of torque on tap, a Lineartronic CVT with eight-speed manual mode, shift paddles, and Starlink dual 7.0-inch infotainment.
The lesser infotainment system is yanked out in favor of 11.6-inch infotainment in the $27,195 Premium, which improves on the base specification with rear ventilation in the center console, a 10-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather on the steering wheel, and more USB ports. At the other end of the spectrum, the Touring XT sweetens the deal with a 2.4-liter turbo boxer that produces 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm), a wide-angle mono camera that works in conjunction with EyeSight’s dual camera system, a heated steering wheel, satin chrome side mirrors with integrated turn signals, Nappa leather, and Harman Kardon audio for a cool $42,795 sans freight.
Manufactured in Lafayette, Indiana alongside the Ascent three-row crossover and 2.5-liter Crosstrek, the Legacy is joined by the roomier and better-selling Outback. The competitive starting price of $28,895 for the base trim is all the more impressive once you realize how much stuff comes standard, although the real star of the Outback range is – naturally – the off-roady Wilderness grade.
Blurring the line between wagon and crossover, the rugged trim level is based on the Onyx Edition XT, with XT referring to the 2.4-liter turbocharged engine the Ascent crossover gets as standard. Listed with 9.5 inches of ground clearance, the $39,960 Wilderness features a hands-free power liftgate, a 180-degree front view monitor, a full-size spare, Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires, specific exterior/interior accents, and dual-function X-Mode with low-speed/low-gradient control.
The only extra worth considering if you’re in the market for an Outback Wilderness is the “22” option package. Priced at $1,845, said package includes a power moonroof, satellite navigation for the single-screen 11.6-inch infotainment system, and reverse auto braking.
