Turbo-Engined 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Boasts 9.5-Inch Ground Clearance

That’s 24.1 centimeters if you prefer the metric system, which is a lot for a station wagon in crossover attire. The Wilderness also comes standard with the most powerful version of the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer, tuned to crank out 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque.Exclusive to North America for the 2022 model year, the Wilderness is aimed at customers “with an elevated sense of adventure and a desire to discover more of what’s out there.” Overlanding is made easier by the dual-function X-Mode system, which includes Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes.Subaru modified the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission to achieve a final drive ratio of 4.44:1 up front as well, improving low-end torque at the wheels to climb gravel-ridden grades of up to 40 percent. Matte-black wheels complement the white-letter rubber shoes, and Subaru brings the point home with a front skid plate and large fender flares.Wilderness models further stand out in the crowd with the help of badges emblazoned on the liftgate and front fenders, hex-designed fog lights with light-emitting diodes, anti-glare hood decal in matte black, and black finish for the window trim. As for the two hooks and tie-down points, Subaru decided on Anodized Copper for maximum visual impact.The most capable Outback of them all utilizes a fixed ladder-type roof rack system that promises a static load limit of 700 pounds (318 kilograms), allowing the customers to use a roof-top tent wherever the off-road trail may take them. Finally, the Wilderness takes inspiration from National Parks in the U.S. and the automaker’s rally heritage for the Geyser Blue exterior color.