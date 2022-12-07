2023 Subaru Outback Facelift Priced at $28,395 for the Base Trim Level

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2020 model year on the Subaru Global Platform that currently underpins everything except for the BRZ, the Outback received a mid-cycle refresh for 2023. Now available to configure, the facelifted crosswagon can be yours from $28,395 for the base trim level. Said price doesn’t include the $1,225 destination charge.
Eight other specifications are offered in North America. These are the Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Wilderness, Limited XT, and Touring XT. As expected, the latter is the most expensive of the bunch at $42,295 excluding freight. Manufactured at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, the 2023 Outback comes exclusively with a continuously variable transmission. Two engine options are offered, namely a 2.5-liter boxer and a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer, both of them four-cylinder mills.
The 2.5 makes do with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet (239 Nm) of torque, which isn’t particularly bad for a mid-size wagon advertised as being a crossover. Its continuously variable transmission features an eight-speed manual shift mode with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. Exclusive to XT variants, the 2.4 flaunts 260 hp and 277 lb-ft (376 Nm).
What’s new for 2023, though? For starters, the redesigned front fascia and LED headlights give the Outback a bolder look. Expanded wheel-arch cladding brings the point home. For some reason or another, the Wilderness off-road trim level remains unchanged from the standpoint of exterior styling. The Onyx Edition is now available with both engine choices, and Starlink infotainment offers improved on-screen controls.
Also worthy of note, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are standard with the 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The base trim level only comes with two 7.0-inch touchscreens, with the upper unit for infotainment and the lower unit for climate control, X-Mode terrain assist, EyeSight driver-assist functions, and a few other vehicle systems.
On an ending note, the Outback is Subaru’s second-best-selling nameplate in the United States. In the period from January 2022 to November 2022, the Japanese automaker moved 132,465 units compared to 141,651 for the Crosstrek. The third-best-selling nameplate is the Forester compact SUV.
