Twinned with the weirdly-named Toyota bZ4X, the Solterra has received five stars for safety from the Euro NCAP. Most ratings are based on bZ4X crash tests, but the nonprofit organization highlights that additional tests were performed where necessary to confirm the Subaru’s overall rating.
The Solterra received a score of 88 percent for adult occupant protection. 87 percent for child occupants, 79 percent for vulnerable road users, and 91 percent for safety assist also need to be mentioned. There are, however, a few areas that could use some improvement. In terms of adult occupant protection, dummy readings indicated a marginal level of protection of the chest for the driver and rear passenger in the full-width rigid barrier test.
Protection of the head of a struck pedestrian was predominantly good or adequate according to the Euro NCAP, with some poor areas on the windscreen pillars. Considering that every single pillar is designed to be as stiff as possible in the event of a rollover, that doesn’t come as a surprise.
Protection to the pelvis region was – as expected of a sport utility vehicle - mixed. As for safety assist, a detailed report from the Euro NCAP praises the autonomous emergency system, seatbelt reminder system, lane support system, and speed assistance system of the all-electric Subaru Solterra.
This result marks the Japanese automaker’s 10th top rating from the Euro NCAP, following the five stars awarded to the Outback in 2021. Over in Germany, which is the largest new vehicle market in the European Union, the Solterra currently retails at €57,490 as opposed to €47,490 for the bZ4X because the standard trim comes with two motors as opposed to a single motor in the ‘Yota. Those prices convert to $59,900 and $49,500.
In the United States, where it’s advertised for the 2023 model year, the Solterra can be yours from $44,995 excluding destination freight charge and the federal tax credit. The range-topping Touring is listed at $51,995.
