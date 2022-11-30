More on this:

1 2022 Subaru WRX Sings the Song of Its People Through MAPerformance Cat-Back Exhaust

2 Subaru Recalls Old Forester SUVs Over Replacement Seatbelt Assembly Malfunction

3 2024 Subaru Impreza Looks Like a Heavy Facelift, Drops Sedan Body Style and Manual Tranny

4 2024 Subaru Impreza Teaser Photo Reveals Evolutionary Design Cues

5 The Cream Rises to the Top as Subaru Earns Industry Safety Accolades Again