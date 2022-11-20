Subaru Recalls Old Forester SUVs Over Replacement Seatbelt Assembly Malfunction

Two months ago, Subaru received a worrying report from Tokai Rika Co., the company that supplies replacement driver-side seatbelts used in the 2009 to 2013 model year Forester. Both parties worked together to trace affected parts based on the lot number information. Come October 2022, the Japanese automaker traced 11 potentially affected parts that were shipped to dealers in the United States for use in the compact crossover.

