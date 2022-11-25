2022 Subaru WRX Sings the Song of Its People Through MAPerformance Cat-Back Exhaust

Founded in 2006 by two friends, MAPerformance has rolled out a better-sounding exhaust for the 2022 model year Subaru WRX. There are two versions of said cat-back exhaust: one with mufflers and one without.
The mufflers of the road-going version “have a more subtle tone while still enhancing the exhaust note.” Think of it as the daily driver-friendly route, and the only one that won’t get you a ticket. Designed for easy installation, this exhaust uses mandrel-bent tubing with diameters of 3 and 2.5 inches. Constructed from T304 stainless steel, the MAPerformance cat-back system features V-band clamps, laser-cut flanges, and TIG welds.
The Minnesota-based company says that exhaust hangers are included as well, designed to fit the factory locations. Both versions come with 3.5-inch tips available with polished or burnt finishes. $1,040.99 is the base price for the road-going system with the polished tips. Built with ground clearance in mind, the cat-back exhaust produces “minimal to no drone.”
Turning our attention to the car, it certainly sounds better with the aftermarket exhaust. Codenamed VB, the second-generation Subaru WRX comes exclusively with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer. The direct-injected powerplant is extremely similar to what you’ll find under the hood of the Ascent. Somewhat curious, the FA24F engine cranks out more torque in the family-sized crossover than in the rally-bred sedan.
Available with a six-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission marketed as the Subaru Performance Transmission, the VB produces 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) in North America. But over in Japan, the WRX’s engine is a bit torquier at 277 pound-feet (375 Nm).
Twinned with the WRX Sportswagon for Australia, which is also known as the WRX GT in New Zealand and WRX Wagon in the Philippines, the four-door sedan for the United States is available in four trims. The most affordable of the bunch is the $29,605 Base. At the other end of the spectrum, the well-equipped GT retails at $42,395 sans the destination freight charge.
