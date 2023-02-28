Equus Bass 770: How To Ruin a Great Idea in Three Simple Steps

Handbuilt in Detroit, the Bass 770 takes design features from some of the most iconic muscle cars and combines them with modern tech. This was an awesome idea that Equus, unfortunately, ruined with a series of questionable decisions.
Fortunately, by the mid-2000s, muscle cars made a comeback, giving us even more power to get excited about. Moreover, technological advancements allowed those who wanted the best of both worlds to breathe new life into their classic muscle.
Although purists will disagree, the restomod trend gave birth to some awesome rides that combined the iconic looks of the classic icons with the handling and steroidal muscle of their modern counterparts.
The great idea behind the Equus Bass 770
classic design with modern hardware and fabrication methods.
This idea translated into the Bass 770, an awesome handbuilt throwback that takes design cues from some of the most popular muscle car classics like the late-1960s Mustang fastback (body), Chevy Camaro (rear), or Plymouth GTX (front), putting it all together into an all-aluminum chassis and body combo.
Even more impressive, it received a 640-hp supercharged LS9 from the supercar-slaying Corvette ZR1. This legendary powerplant enabled the 770 to sprint to 60 mph (0–97 kph) from a standstill in 3.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).
With a pretty cool, retro-inspired design and supercar-worthy performance figures, the car seemed like a terrific idea, but the company took several questionable steps that ruined what could have been one of the best-selling muscle cars in the U.S.
Step 1: Name it after the boss
But, when most of us hear “bass” we think about that common fish that a five-year-old with a stick and string can catch. The bass is no shark, so the name doesn’t exactly sound menacing. Not to mention that, depending on one’s accent, “bass” can sound a lot like “bus”.
To make matters worse, Hyundai marketed a sedan called Equus (horse, in Latin) in North America, so the company name wasn’t the best choice either.
Step 2: Make it look too much like a Mustang fastback
There’s no denying that the car looks awesome for a Mustang restomod, but for a new, series-production throwback, it just lacks originality.
The design team could have gotten more creative and conceived something truly unique like a structure that combines the front end of the second-gen Charger with the curvaceous rear of the Challenger/Cuda’, then put the ‘Stang’s fastback roofline on top. Or they could have just subtly refreshed the old Ford design like Chip Foose did with his gorgeous Mach Foose.
Step 3: Make it obscenely expensive
But, for whatever reason, Equus decided that what muscle car enthusiasts truly wanted was a vehicle with a price tag that starts around $250,000 and goes well over $500,000 in fully option-out trim.
The Bass 770 is a very cool ride, but comes with an outdated engine (be it a powerful one), quite a standard chassis that looks too much like the C6 Corvette's, and an interior that lacks the cutting-edge features that you would find in a modern BMW or Mercedes-Benz, let alone something in the same price range like a Bentley.
With $500,000 in your pocket, you can just commission one of America’s best custom shops to build you a better-looking, far more powerful restomod, and you’ll still have enough money left to feed it gas for the next decade.
The conclusion
Unfortunately, the company’s decision to slap a ridiculously high price tag on it was more offensive than hiring someone to take a dump on the front porch of each and every muscle car enthusiast in the U.S.
Okay, so maybe I was too brutal with that one because, after all, Equus announced that this was going to be a limited-edition, luxury muscle car that not everyone will afford. Still, no matter how you look at it, the car doesn’t deserve that kind of money since it has nothing truly unique or exotic about it.
What started out as a great idea that got muscle car fans excited turned out to be an attempt of making fast money by selling a grossly-overpriced product. Furthermore, two or three decades from now, when a Challenger Demon or even a tastefully restomodded classic will fetch hundreds of thousands on the collector’s market, nobody will be willing to spend anywhere near that much on what was essentially an epic failure.
In 2017, when production kicked off, the company announced that it would only build a limited number of Bass 770 examples. Since you can apparently still order one on the Equus website, it seems that the car wasn’t too successful, despite the brand’s marketing efforts, such as the awesome Bullitt-inspired promotional video below.