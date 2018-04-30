Equus Throwback Makes V8 Sounds from Gigantic Exhaust in Monaco

Let's just start by tossing a couple of numbers out there: 1,000 horsepower and $130,000. They go together really nicely and mean that all 25 Throwback models should sell quickly.The exterior styling is one of those things that starts to look good the more time you spend looking at it. For example, the spear running down the rear glass is a reference to the split window of the 1963 coupe while the scallops down the side hint at the C1.Sadly, you don't get pop-out headlights, but some projectors in the middle of the car give it a retro look. The main headlights have that spider-eye effect, while the hood has heat extractors on top.The round taillights also recall every generation Corvette before the C7. The black element surrounding them is probably our favorite on this whole car. But what did they think when they installed those three large exhaust tips since they look like cheap trumpets.The supercharged V8 engine matches the 1,000 horsepower with a whopping 822 pound-feet (1,114 Newton-meters). By comparison, the ZR1 makes "only" 640 hp and 605 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque.Equus Automotive, the maker of this insane Corvette derivative, says it will launch from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 220 mph (354 km/h). Of course, the Monaco police would impound the car if the owner tried any of that.This particular model is already registered in France and has a Targa top. Will more 1,000 horsepower Throwbacks be bought in Europe? The supercar market is inundated with more interesting-looking creations, but none of them have a retro theme and such a low price.