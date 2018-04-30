Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 Still Testing at the Nurburgring

AMG

The CLS 53 introducesto both inline-6 turbo engine and hybrid technology, both of which are becoming the core of the Mercedes luxury brand.Everybody loves a throaty V8. Unfortunately, the 53 costs a lot of money and doesn't offer one. So, Mercedes might not be capable of appealing to keen drivers. We're sure they did their homework before launching the car, but it can't hurt to double-check.Watching this Nurburgring video, released just a day ago, it's like we're back in 2017. The four-door coupe is wearing dull paint and doesn't sound all that exciting while lapping Green Hell. You can even make out the squeal of the front tires as they struggle to keep the line.This engine was primarily built to combine efficiency and speed. Its inline-6 configuration is very smooth, and the 435output is aided by a turbo, an e-charger, and the electric motor. That thing is capable of delivering an average hatchback's worth of torque for a short time.The powertrain sends the goods through a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. That means the S63 is the last bastion of RWD V8 lunacy for AMG. You even have air suspension on this coupe, suggesting it's really not a track car, more of a GT. So this car changes what the German performance brand stands for.The CLS III body is about the same size as that of an E-Class, but there's a lot less headroom in the back. The car also can't compete on practicality with the Audi A7's liftback system.[YOUTUB=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gb5ZC-SZpXU]