Drake Is the Proud Owner of an Exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Edition 100

Drake is one of the most influential artists of our time, so it’s only natural for him to enjoy only the most exclusive things, like the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Centenary Edition 100.
Canadian rapper Drake loves flaunting his wealth as much as any other rapper. But the difference is, he always goes for exquisite, exclusive things, usually customized to his every desire.
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class from his latest post (where he shares his work ethic, “No such thing as vacation, just warmer weather to work in”) is not customized like his other cars, say his Rolls-Royce Phantom or Mercedes-AMG G 63, but it screams exclusivity.
Because the luxury sedan is part of the Maybach centenary celebration, called "Edition 100." The sedan boasts a hand-painted two-tone finish, a V12 engine, exclusive "Edition 100" badging, and shiny grey wheels. Inside, the top-of-the-range version from the Maybach S-Class lineup has exclusive leather upholstery. Obviously, as the name suggests, it was available in a limited run of only 100 units.
The S 680 Edition 100 is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine, rated at 621 horsepower (630 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC transmission.
Based on these figures, the luxury sedan can also provide quite a thrill as it hits 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in just 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The pictures show the S-Class parked in front of a big, lit Christmas tree, the exclusive badging, and its gorgeous two-tone exterior. The rest of the photos in the set show Drake and other famous people, because that's how he rolls.
Drake’s car collection includes several brands, but he seems to have a particular liking for Maybach, and that includes this S-Class, yet another S-Class, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, wearing a T-shirt with the MM logo, and flaunting the exclusive Virgil Abloh's Project Maybach off-roader in one of his most recent music videos.
