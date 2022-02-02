From Rolls-Royce to Mercedes, Drake Endures the Cold in a Maybach

When you can afford to buy any car in the world, there are some brands that are a must-have for celebrities. Those are Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Mercedes, among the most important. And Drake isn’t one to miss an opportunity to shine and exceed expectations, so he has them all. The latest he flaunted, though, is a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Canadian rapper Drake is one of the most famous rappers in the world, whose awards prove he is also one of the most appreciated artists of our times. And he’s one of the highest-paid artists as well, with a net worth of around $200 million as of 2021.
Like many other entertainers, Drake has an enviable collection of vehicles, which range from modern to very expensive and unique, like his Rolls-Royce Wraith with a diamond owl on its hood, that he shared not long ago.
But in late January, Drake also shared a picture showing him enduring the cold from the backseat of a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
The rapper has previously shown a Mercedes-AMG G 63 in baby blue, and it seems like he has quite an affinity for the three-pointed star German company.
The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 is a wildly popular choice among celebrities recently, and it’s a great vehicle to drive, too. The S-Class is a mild-hybrid which comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 2,000-4,500 rpm. It also has a gearbox-mounted electric motor that adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) to the mix. Mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the power unit sends resources to all wheels, making the luxury sedan accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
With a hood on his head, you can barely notice the rapper’s face in the backseat of the vehicle. It looks like he might be in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, as we can also notice some snow on the street behind the black-painted luxurious car. But the Mercedes-Maybach seems a great choice for any kind of weather, and he seems to agree.
