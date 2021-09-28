The Limited Anniversary Edition of the Mercedes-Maybach Edition 100 Is Style Personified

Wilhelm and Karl Maybach began their careers as designers and pioneers of automotive luxury and style. Their famous tagline, "What is good must also be beautiful," may sound like a simple formula, but it led to the creation of a standard of automotive craftsmanship and technological workmanship that has become synonymous with the Maybach name to this day.
As the Mercedes-Maybach brand continues to develop with models such as the electric "Concept EQS," the firm is also looking back with this, the "Edition 100" to mark its 100th anniversary. As per the name, the Edition 100 will feature a limited production run of just 100 units worldwide and be made available in the U.S. in the first half of 2022.
Wilhelm Maybach was a good friend of Gottlieb Daimler and worked for Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft. Among the many innovations to his credit, Maybach developed the very first Mercedes which dominated Nice Race Week back in 1901. His success in that event earned him the honorarium "Roi des Constructeurs" - King of the Constructors.
Maybach and his eldest son, Karl, were intent on combining technological progress with style and form.
"I think about it around the clock, a constant impulse: the perfection of the technology," Wilhelm once said.
Their company, Maybach Motorenbau GmbH, presented the first mass-produced car at the Berlin Motor Show in September 1921, and their W 3 model was intended to be a moving work of art. It represented not only the first German production car with four-wheel brakes, it also featured an “epicyclic” gear system and an interior bedecked in the finest available materials.
During the 1920s and 1930s, Maybach became the epitome of custom-made luxury vehicles and was favored by kings, industrialists and artists in search of stately limousines, coupes, cabriolets and roadsters. In fact, one Indian maharajah even had his limousine bejeweled with gold and rubies in 1928.
Mercedes-Maybach has been a Mercedes-Benz sub-brand since 2014, and each of the marque’s models follows a tradition of creating "the best of the best" and is made in consultation with customers at the Center of Excellence in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart.
"It's about the passionate combination of every detail, no matter how small, that makes a luxury car a Maybach – all in combination with state-of-the-art technology from Mercedes-Benz. Every Mercedes-Maybach stands for Sophisticated Luxury in all its facets – for our customers who are looking for something very special," says Philipp Schiemer, Head of Top End Vehicle Group Mercedes-Benz AG and CEO Mercedes-AMG GmbH.
Now to celebrate the centennial of the brand, this Mercedes-Maybach S-Class – with a V12 engine capable of producing 621hp – continues the tradition. No two cars are alike and the classic engines are complemented with high-quality equipment and handcrafted bodies.
"We see ourselves as a creator brand," says Schiemer. "Every vehicle has always been configured and manufactured with veritable artistic ambition. Customers and producers have always been creative together – we want to preserve this spirit and further strengthen it in the future."
World-renowned artists such as writer Paulo Coelho, musician Quincy Jones and painter and director Julian Schnabel support the Maybach Foundation that aims to transport the legacy of the founders into the years to come.
"For the future, we will deepen the dialogue with outstanding personalities such as artists, architects and companies," adds Schiemer. "Just like them, we will not stop perfecting our products. The brand will reinvent itself once again after 100 years: sustainable, artistic, visionary. With more models – and these will also be electric."
