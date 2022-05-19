Dodge Nero SRT Sits a Few CGI Steps Away From Rebadged Alfa Stelvio QV Reality

Today, there are many similarities between the newly minted sibling brands Alfa Romeo and Dodge. Both in the real world, courtesy of Stellantis, as well as across the virtual realm, through pixel master accomplishments.
For example, the premium Italian brand has just three models in its lineup: the older Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV, as well as the brand-new Tonale. Likewise, Dodge can only be proud of the Charger sedan, Challenger pony/muscle car, and the Durango family SUV. Recently, though, Stellantis has decided to break the balance and allow the American brand to grow a fourth nameplate: Hornet.
Interestingly, the latter will not be an evolution of the 2006 min-MPV concept car but rather a rebadged and reengineered version of Alfa’s fresh subcompact luxury crossover SUV (Tonale). Naturally, this cross-sharing has given everyone a lot of ideas. And, of course, automotive virtual artists have acted upon imagined impulses, adding even more Alfa DNA to hypothetical Dodge models.
Most of them dwelled around the idea of using the popularity of crossover SUVs, so the most obvious other victim for a quick rebadge was the Alfa Romeo Stelvio compact luxury and performance crossover SUV. So, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, uses a lot of real-world Stellantis clues to envision yet another Dodge SUV. No surprise in that, since he is just coming off a CGI revival of the Dodge Dart that turned into a Jeep-based EV compact SUV for its second modern reimagining.
Anyway, because there are never enough crossovers and SUVs out there, the pixel master also envisions the Alfa Romeo Stelvio morphing into something called Dodge Nero SRT. Because the virtual crossover SUV looks ready to slap the Hellcat moniker on top of the engine hood as well, we can only imagine the author decided to piggyback on the great basics of Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Thus, the hypothetical Nero could also be called a V6 hero…
Interestingly, the latter will not be an evolution of the 2006 min-MPV concept car but rather a rebadged and reengineered version of Alfa’s fresh subcompact luxury crossover SUV (Tonale). Naturally, this cross-sharing has given everyone a lot of ideas. And, of course, automotive virtual artists have acted upon imagined impulses, adding even more Alfa DNA to hypothetical Dodge models.
Most of them dwelled around the idea of using the popularity of crossover SUVs, so the most obvious other victim for a quick rebadge was the Alfa Romeo Stelvio compact luxury and performance crossover SUV. So, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, uses a lot of real-world Stellantis clues to envision yet another Dodge SUV. No surprise in that, since he is just coming off a CGI revival of the Dodge Dart that turned into a Jeep-based EV compact SUV for its second modern reimagining.
Anyway, because there are never enough crossovers and SUVs out there, the pixel master also envisions the Alfa Romeo Stelvio morphing into something called Dodge Nero SRT. Because the virtual crossover SUV looks ready to slap the Hellcat moniker on top of the engine hood as well, we can only imagine the author decided to piggyback on the great basics of Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Thus, the hypothetical Nero could also be called a V6 hero…