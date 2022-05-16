2023 Dodge Hornet Rendering Slaps Durango Face on the Alfa Romeo Tonale

Confirmed to break cover in August 2022, the 2023 Dodge Hornet was recently spotted testing on public roads. And even though it's completely wrapped in camo, the upcoming crossover can't hide its Alfa Romeo Tonale DNA. This new rendering "undresses" the Hornet to reveal a Tonale with a Dodge Durango face.
Put together by YouTube artist "TheSketchMonkey," the rendering doesn't bring never-before-seen details about the Hornet to the table. But it might just be an accurate preview of the upcoming subcompact SUV. And it confirms that the Hornet won't look as aggressive as the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Sure, the actual SUV will boast slightly different details here and there, but don't expect a major overhaul compared to the Tonale. Because the Hornet is supposed to bring big profits into Dodge's coffers rather than swallow a big amount of dough through research and development.
Where will it slot in the Dodge lineup? Well, with the Journey no longer available, the Hornet will become the smaller alternative to the full-size Durango. And at only around 178 inches long, it will also become the company's smallest production SUV yet.
I say "production" because Dodge built an even smaller concept car back in 2006. It was also called the Hornet and it was a mini MPV that measured only 151 inches from bumper to bumper. Even though it was supposed to go into production in 2010, the project was canceled following the 2009 financial crisis and the restructuring of the Chrysler Group.
Although it will be the first production Dodge bearing this name, the "Hornet" badge dates back to the early 1950s, when Hudson introduced the iconic and revolutionary Hornet. The name was later used by the American Motors Corporation for a compact car it built from 1969 to 1977.
And yes, AMC inherited the "Hornet" badge following its merger with Hudson in 1954, while Chrysler (now Stellantis) got it when it purchased American Motors in 1988.
But that's enough history for today. Hit the play button below to see the Alfa Romeo Tonale morph into the upcoming Dodge Hornet.
Sure, the actual SUV will boast slightly different details here and there, but don't expect a major overhaul compared to the Tonale. Because the Hornet is supposed to bring big profits into Dodge's coffers rather than swallow a big amount of dough through research and development.
Where will it slot in the Dodge lineup? Well, with the Journey no longer available, the Hornet will become the smaller alternative to the full-size Durango. And at only around 178 inches long, it will also become the company's smallest production SUV yet.
I say "production" because Dodge built an even smaller concept car back in 2006. It was also called the Hornet and it was a mini MPV that measured only 151 inches from bumper to bumper. Even though it was supposed to go into production in 2010, the project was canceled following the 2009 financial crisis and the restructuring of the Chrysler Group.
Although it will be the first production Dodge bearing this name, the "Hornet" badge dates back to the early 1950s, when Hudson introduced the iconic and revolutionary Hornet. The name was later used by the American Motors Corporation for a compact car it built from 1969 to 1977.
And yes, AMC inherited the "Hornet" badge following its merger with Hudson in 1954, while Chrysler (now Stellantis) got it when it purchased American Motors in 1988.
But that's enough history for today. Hit the play button below to see the Alfa Romeo Tonale morph into the upcoming Dodge Hornet.