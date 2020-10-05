Dodge Charger "Boost Boy" Is a Twin-Turbo Monster

Project Revolt Tries to Take Bike Design to a Whole New Level

4 photos Both the Dodge Charger and the Challenger have been with us for quite a while now. And the mother ship is making the most out of this by continuing to expand these go-fast families, albeit with the coupe getting even more attention than the four-door.



Then again, the aftermarket is always here to help, be it via actual developments or renderings that help us visualize such muscle sedans. And we are are now here to discuss a fresh example of the latter.



It looks like the starting point for this virtual build was a Charger dressed in the lovely shade Dodge calls



We're dealing with a pair of turbos strapped to the V8 animating the vehicle. And while TT HEMI projects obviously enjoy plenty of love in the real world, there will always be aficionados who prefer the meaner soundtrack and the instant response of a supercharger (the turbo remains the more efficient power adder, though). In fact, here's an



Motivation aside, the muscle toy portrayed here now sits closer to the road and we may be dealing with air suspension, in which case the driver could always play with the ride height. And those arches are now occupied by NASCAR-style wheels, with the steelie look and the meaty rubber only adding to the visual badassery of the project.



Of course, we must also talk downforce. And while the splitter up front can be considered a common sight, even among custom Dodges, we can't say the same about the wing adorning the posterior of the Charger. In fact, the import-style look of the aero element might just be even more polarizing that those turbos...



