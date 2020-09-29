This 1969 Pontiac GTO Is Genuine American Muscle with a Few Tweaks

The 1952 Arno XI Racing Hydroplane Built by Ferrari Is Up for Grabs Again

Pontiac GTO remains one of the pioneers of the muscle car culture, so it's no surprise that it's still one of the most popular models even several decades after its launch.



This is also the story of the



This is also the story of the '69 Pontiac that's now being sold online by Weisco Motorcars, with the dealer claiming that it thoroughly inspected the car and not a single spot of rust has been found.

In other words, this Pontiac GTO is in a pretty good condition, though some additional re-touches would be required if you really want to bring it to tip-top shape. However, in case you're wondering how come it looks so good, it's because the car has already been repainted at some point during its lifetime - and that shows, as the red finish looks almost like new, at least judging from the photos in the gallery here. The black interior also appears to be in good shape, with no missing parts whatsoever.



As for the engine, the GTO is powered by a 400ci (6.6-liter) V8 unit that is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission. The car, however, was produced with a 3-speed unit, but someone decided to install the 4-speed version at some point, though no other specifics are available right now.



The odometer indicates just 44,393 miles (71,443 km).



The good news is that this Pontiac GTO isn't necessarily super-expensive, as the dealer is selling it for just $29,880. You can see the car in person in Denver, Colorado.

