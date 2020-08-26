4 This 1968 Pontiac Le Mans Barn Find Comes with a Vinyl Roof Surprise

3 This 1967 Pontiac GTO Spent 25 Years in a Barn and Still Looks Fabulous

2 Knight Rider Is Getting a Modern Remake. Will KITT Be Electric?

More on this:

This 1973 Pontiac Barn Find Could Look Glorious After a Good Bath

If you think that finding a Pontiac Grand Ville in a mint condition these days is an easy thing to do, think again. The car was manufactured for just a few years between 1971 and 1975, with the convertible version being even rarer, as it’s believed that Pontiac made just 5,000 such units per year. 12 photos



The 1973 Pontiac Grand Ville convertible is a dusty barn find, there’s no doubt about it, and the owner themselves explains that a thorough cleaning is necessary.



Given all the dust, it’s pretty clear that the car wasn’t necessarily stored in the best conditions, and judging from the photos that you can also find in this article, there’s a chance it’ll also need plenty of fixes.



According to the



The car is powered by a 455ci (7.5-liter) engine, but worth knowing is that while it does turn over, it doesn’t start. The owner says some fixes would be required here too, so if you plan to purchase the Pontiac, just remember you wouldn’t be able to drive it home.



As for the price, well, this is quite a surprise. The barn find right there doesn’t cost more than two high-specced iPhones, as the owner wants just $2,800 for it. Other offers could be accepted as well, and you can check the car out in person in Fairfield, California. And yet, if what you want is a survivor that you can then restore and turn it into a show car, then the barn find right here could be exactly the one.The 1973 Pontiac Grand Ville convertible is a dusty barn find, there’s no doubt about it, and the owner themselves explains that a thorough cleaning is necessary.Given all the dust, it’s pretty clear that the car wasn’t necessarily stored in the best conditions, and judging from the photos that you can also find in this article, there’s a chance it’ll also need plenty of fixes.According to the Craigslist post, the Grand Ville comes without a rear bumper, so have this in mind if you plan to start a restoration project. Painted in green, the Pontiac obviously comes with occasional rust, but the body overall looks good, and it should be easily restored. Inside, some upholstery fixes are obviously required, and there are no details on the current condition of the top.The car is powered by a 455ci (7.5-liter) engine, but worth knowing is that while it does turn over, it doesn’t start. The owner says some fixes would be required here too, so if you plan to purchase the Pontiac, just remember you wouldn’t be able to drive it home.As for the price, well, this is quite a surprise. The barn find right there doesn’t cost more than two high-specced iPhones, as the owner wants just $2,800 for it. Other offers could be accepted as well, and you can check the car out in person in Fairfield, California.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.