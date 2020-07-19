Pontiac Fiero Gets Modernized Rendering, Mid-Engined Sports Car Looks Blocky

Get your fake Ferrari badges ready because we are going back in time, to the 1980s. No, it's not about the DeLorean, as we're focusing instead on the only mass-produced American mid-engined car until the C8 Corvette, the Pontiac Fiero.
Pontiac is one of the most ambitious American brands ever, always trying to bring innovation and performance to the masses. They didn't always get it right, but the legacy they left behind is undeniable.
The Fiero is now known for bursting into flames and Ferrari replicas. But it's so much more than that. GM doesn't like investing in platforms, so the Fiero's totally new mid-engined 2-seater architecture barely got approved for production. They most likely figured that with the oil crisis, this was an opportunity to go small and carve out a niche.
As a small commuter, the Fiero was designed to get around 30 miles to the gallon in the city using the "Iron Duke" 2.5-liter engine that made just 92 horsepower. Yes, the baby Pontiac was part Toyota Prius. Independent tests did confirm 50 mpg highway was possible.
The 2.8-liter V6 later introduced brought 140 hp into the mix. Only in 1988 did the Fiero truly become the sports car it was supposed to be, but by that time, its reputation had been wrecked by fires and recalls.
Blocky designs from the 1980s are making a comeback this year, so we thought the Fiero can also be celebrated. The Pontiac also has a number of features we're only now beginning to appreciate, like composite body construction, speakers in the headrests, or having the freaking engine behind you.
This rendering by wb.artist20 tries to put a modern spin on the Fiero without losing any of its core identity. The boxy shapes are all there, but the creases are sharper, the wheels are bigger and the suspension lower. At the front, a grille with honeycomb mesh connects this to the Camaro while narrow LED headlights replace the pop-out originals.
This is my attempt at bringing back the Pontiac Fiero. I wanted to do popup headlights but that wouldn’t have been as realistic so instead I chose a minimalistic slot style. Can you guess the base car I used? • • • • • #pontiacfiero #pontiac #pontiactransam #pontiacgto #gm #generalmotors #supercar #cardesign #redesign #modernization #cardesigncommunity #render #rendering #renderings #cardesigner