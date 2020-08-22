Pontiac Firebird "Shark Mouth" Shooting Brake Rendering Rocks Widebody Kit

5 Blast From the Past: The Pontiac Ghost Car, the First All-Transparent Car

Speaking of confusion, this particular front end might cause some of that. It's one of the rarest looks for the Trans Am. The first-generation Firebird didn't see that many changes, but in 1969, they did add the juicy power, as well as the dual intake scooped hood, fender vents, blue stripes, and quad lights. There's the mid-engined Fiero or the weirdly wonderful Aztek. Sure, Pontiac got a lot of things wrong as well, you can never say that about the Firebird, which was better than a Camaro for many years.While we could celebrate a limited-edition Trans Am or some expensive barn find, this rendering has much broader appeal. The digital disaster by artist Rostislav Prokop is something nobody asked for, yet can be appreciated by fans of shooting brakes or widebody kits.Turning the Firebird into a wagon gives it Chevy Nomad vibes. Both Ford and Chevy thought about giving pony cars big trunks, but they never put any of their studies into production.This 3D beast is thus unlike anything that exists in the real world. On top of the Nomad-like rear windows and funky trunk, there's also a multitude of modern touches. It looks less like a restomod and more like one of Ken Block's crazy drift machines, especially his 1,400Mustang. Too bad he's not into GM products!Rostislav's widebody kit lifts itself off the Trans Am's body to get more attention. It's joined by large skirts and spoilers too, lowered suspension, and what look like Vossen 5-spoke wheels.The graphics drew our attention towards this product. They're the shark teeth you used to see on American fighter airplanes during WWII and it's called the Shark Mouth." We wanted to call this a Mustang after the P-51, but it would have caused some confusion.Speaking of confusion, this particular front end might cause some of that. It's one of the rarest looks for the Trans Am. The first-generation Firebird didn't see that many changes, but in 1969, they did add the juicy power, as well as the dual intake scooped hood, fender vents, blue stripes, and quad lights.