1969 Pontiac Firebird Ram Air Barn Find Is 100% Complete, Started Right Up

The first-generation Pontiac Firebird entered production in February 1967, and was offered with a choice of five different engines, of which the 400ci (6.5-liter) V8 unit was the most powerful. 23 photos



This is exactly the configuration that’s available on this 1969 Pontiac Firebird barn find, which is currently listed for sale on



The car runs and drives correctly, and the 400ci engine is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission that shifts correctly.



The thing that made this possible is the way the car has been stored during all these years, as the owner says the Firebird was parked in proper conditions. And this is also the reason there’s not an overwhelming amount of rust on its body, so if you’re looking for a Pontiac to restore and bring back in mint condition, this could be the one.



The car was originally painted in Warwick Blue and comes with a matching interior. It’s 100 percent complete, the owner guarantees, which makes it just perfect for a restoration project.



This was also the only powerplant that was offered with a Ram Air option, with hood scoops that not only looked good but they were also functional too, and also a hotter camshaft, and higher flow heads. In 1969, Pontiac introduced a new and upgraded Ram Air IV option for the very same engine, this time with the power increasing to 345 horsepower at 5,000 rpm.

