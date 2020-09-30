2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock Production Limited To “Around 200 Examples”

As opposed to the Demon, the Super Stock won’t be limited to 3,300 units and one model year. Dodge doesn’t have the time to build too many of them for 2020, though, making the first model year of the Super Stock a rarefied breed.
Speaking to Motor Trend, a spokesperson said that total output for the range-topping Challenger is estimated at “around 200 units” this year. The official didn’t mention if they’re already sold out, but thankfully, thousands of these bad boys will be manufactured for 2021 at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario.
It’s too early to guesstimate if the 2020 Super Stock will be more valuable on the used market than the 2021 model, but one thing is certain. Dodge made it clear that gas-guzzling V8 engines can’t go forward without electrification, which means that the next-generation Challenger will be more efficient and more powerful.
Be it mild hybrid like the eTorque system in the Ram, a proper hybrid, or a plug-in hybrid, muscly offerings from Fiat Chrysler will be very different in the coming years as opposed to the Hellcat-engined cars, SUVs, and trucks we have today. These being said, what makes the Challenger SRT Super Stock so special?
For starters, it’s half Redeye and half Demon under the skin. The 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI develops 807 horsepower, one less than the Demon on pump gas. Torque is also impressive at 707 pound-feet, helping the Super Stock hit 60 in 3.25 seconds. The quarter-mile time is quoted at 10.5 seconds, made possible by the super-sticky Nitto NT05R drag radials that improve off-the-line launching.
In regard to pricing, expect to pay top dollar for the Super Stock. $3,000 more than the wide-bodied Hellcat Redeye, to be more precise. Including the gas-guzzler tax and destination charge, you’re looking at $83,190 before any optional extra.
As opposed to the Demon, the Super Stock comes with rear seats and the front passenger seat as standard.
It’s too early to guesstimate if the 2020 Super Stock will be more valuable on the used market than the 2021 model, but one thing is certain. Dodge made it clear that gas-guzzling V8 engines can’t go forward without electrification, which means that the next-generation Challenger will be more efficient and more powerful.
Be it mild hybrid like the eTorque system in the Ram, a proper hybrid, or a plug-in hybrid, muscly offerings from Fiat Chrysler will be very different in the coming years as opposed to the Hellcat-engined cars, SUVs, and trucks we have today. These being said, what makes the Challenger SRT Super Stock so special?
For starters, it’s half Redeye and half Demon under the skin. The 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI develops 807 horsepower, one less than the Demon on pump gas. Torque is also impressive at 707 pound-feet, helping the Super Stock hit 60 in 3.25 seconds. The quarter-mile time is quoted at 10.5 seconds, made possible by the super-sticky Nitto NT05R drag radials that improve off-the-line launching.
In regard to pricing, expect to pay top dollar for the Super Stock. $3,000 more than the wide-bodied Hellcat Redeye, to be more precise. Including the gas-guzzler tax and destination charge, you’re looking at $83,190 before any optional extra.
As opposed to the Demon, the Super Stock comes with rear seats and the front passenger seat as standard.