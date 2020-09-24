Dodge Super Bee "Time Traveler" Is Modernized Muscle

In-house rivalry often leads to the kind of progress we all want to see, and the original Dodge Super Bee is an example as good as any, with this Mopar machine fighting the Plymouth Road Runner. Well, the example showcased in this rendering stands out with ease, and you should know its transformation involves at least two layers.
Riding on the carmaker's B-body platform, the 1968-1970 Super Bee was slightly heavier than the Road Runner (think by 65 lbs or 29 kilos), while its wheelbase was a tad longer (117 vs. 116 inches, or 2,900 vs. 3,000 mm), with this being Dodge's formula for offering affordable big muscle.
The example shown here is the 1970 model, with its bumblebee wing-style front end having determined MikoBaj M, the digital artist behind the stunt, to select the car as a starting point.
It's difficult to check out this classic muscle car and not get 1980s and even 1990s vibes, and this is where we need to discuss the said layers.
For starters, this is a Pro Street transformation. We're talking about a drag strip-savvy animal that has maintained its street-legal nature. This explains the narrowed rear axle, which accommodates super-sized rear wheels and massive tires, albeit with the overly grippy setup making us wonder if a wheel bar wouldn't have been required.
And while the artist doesn't allow us to take a peek under the hood, the generous air intake adorning the hood is enough to know that we're talking about serious motivation here. So, given this detail, perhaps a roll cage would come in handy - troublesome moments aside, this would at least give the one behind the wheel some confidence.
Then there's the eye candy part of the revamp. The black vinyl top and the vivid paintjob of the car generate a stark contrast, while the mirror-like finish of the wheels also helps with drawing attention.
As for why this particular livery has been selected, let's hear it in the words of the pixel master: "Since liveries and decals are one of those things that I tend to struggle with I decided to give a it a go with an 80s/90s pro street drag car-inspired Dodge Superbee,"
So, did anybody need proof that stepping outside the comfort zone can lead to brilliant results? Because this is precisely what we have here.
