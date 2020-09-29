2 This 1969 Yenko Chevy Nova Was Never Converted, Is the Only Known Automatic

2021 Yenko/SC Stage 2 Camaro From SVE Cranks Out 1,050 HP

Camaro and Yenko go together like peanut butter and jelly. This collaboration dates back to the 1960s thanks to a dealership owner and racer, and as expected, original cars fetch a lot of money these days whenever one shows up at auction. 11 photos



Even though the SS is aspirated from the factory,



Heavy-duty cooling is featured as well, consisting of dual outboard, oil, transmission, and rear differential coolers. The engine compartment is rounded off by a blower cover that reads 1,050 horsepower and supercharged. What else is there other than the 6.8-liter blunderbuss hiding under the hood, you’re asking?



Well, can you imagine that the Yenko/SC Stage 2 Camaro has a row-your-own transmission instead of a torque-converter automatic? That’s a wild proposition given the amount of torque and size of the rear wheels, alright! Carbon fiber for the hood, forged aluminum wheels and Goodyear Eagle F1 Super Car 3 tires, plenty of decal, and some Yenko logos for the interior need to be highlighted as well.



There’s also the 1LE option we mentioned earlier, which improves the Camaro SS with sporty bushings and springs, magnetic dampers, bigger stabilizer bars, and Brembo brakes at all four corners. The rear spoiler and front splitter are functional given that Specialty Vehicle Engineering hasn’t modified Chevy’s designs for the new Yenko.



