2021 Yenko SC Isn’t Your Average Chevy Silverado Pickup Truck

Limited to 50 units, the Chevy Silverado-based Yenko SC is a no-nonsense truck with a custom-built V8 engine. The 6.2-liter powerplant may have the same displacement as the LT1, but it’s tuned to produce 800 ponies. 5 photos



Built in the spirit of the



Every SC comes with a warranty, and each single unit is treated to a hood insert made from a high-impact composite material. 800 HP badges, OEM-quality bumper steps, polished or black satin exhaust tips, and lots of side stripes are also offered. Options include red stripes over Summit White paintwork, black over Red Hot, white on black, silver on Cajun Red Tintcoat, orange on Northstar Blue Metallic, blue on Satin Steel Metallic, as well as gray on Shadow Gray Metallic.



The aggressive look of the Yenko SC can also be attributed to the low-rider package, consisting of a sports suspension that lowers the truck two inches up front and five inches out back. High-rate front and rear performance shocks, heavy-duty sway and traction bars, and beefier bushings are also worthy of note.



The wheels? The six-spokers are machined from aircraft-quality aluminum as per SVE, and they weigh 14 pounds less than the 22-inch factory wheels. In the cabin, customers can treat themselves to the optional leather seat trim package that includes Yenko crests on the seatbacks and vivid piping colors.



On the subject of options, the tonneau cover is a must-have accessory.



Toms River, NJ – Specialty Vehicle Engineering is pleased to announce the availability of it's all-new 2021 YENKO/SC®... Posted by Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc. on Monday, July 20, 2020 Specialty Vehicle Engineering straps a thumpin' great supercharger to squeeze out that kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, and the transmission comes in the guise of a heavy-duty automatic with six forward ratios. Available in two- and four-wheel-drive specs, customers can also choose between double and crew cabs.

