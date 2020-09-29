autoevolution
Yacht design seems to just be getting bigger, grander, and more and more out of this world. Why? Probably because the market they look to fulfill is where all the money’s at, and some yacht designers know this.

Battle Boredom on This Superyacht with Spas, Gyms, Gardens, Clubs and Helicopter

29 Sep 2020, 15:52 UTC ·
by
If you’re wondering what you are looking at, you wouldn’t be the first. Maybe it’s just me, but upon seeing this design for this first time, I was thinking it’s about to transform into some robot and fight some giant whatever. But let's not go that far, it is simply a superyacht, and the only fighting superyachts do, is against boredom.

This vessel has been dubbed the Traviata FMP and is the thesis work of Killian Scott, a Transport Design Graduate of Coventry University. With projects like these, you will always see the best someone has to offer as their entire schooling and future career is all on the line.

The Traviata is no exception. This yacht design incorporates many aspects of previously built ships, interiors, and even building materials, all in order to produce a never-before seen 311-foot (95m) superyacht. But you will see right from the start that this ship does not include a classic hull design like, let’s say the Aqueous. It is considered a Trimaran, but unlike the Piotr Trimaran, this one is huge.

But why a trimaran design. Killian explains that by utilizing a trimaran design, he was able create a wider larger vessel while keeping the amount of surface contact with water down to a minimum. This allows for a roomier ship, but also faster and more efficient.

The vessel’s exterior is composed of fierce lines that give you the impression it’s not to be messed with. But I have no idea who wouldn’t want to mess with this thing. I find that it rather invites through provoking your attention. Those lines create five separate decks on which to spread your activities.

Surprisingly enough, this yacht only has room for 14 guests distributed through 7 luxury cabins. The remainder of available cabin space is for the 16 crew members housed in 8 cabins. But all that leftover space is perfect for whatever you have in mind.

The initial design shows gyms, spas, gardens, entertainment areas and plenty of secluded spaces to just lounge around. However, it is a superyacht design meaning that if anyone ever showed the cash for this project, they would most certainly have a say as to what goes on or off it. Even if you want to keep or ditch the chopper, it’s the client’s call.

A neat thing about the design is that the arms of the trimaran have retractable awnings which operate in 30 seconds, to allow plenty of light into these spaces, or offer much needed shade. A similar retractable awning at the rear of the vessel offers the same principle over an outdoor dining area. We can also see a heavy use of wood throughout the vessel, giving the white hull a balanced feel.

Now, this vessel is so large and wide that it includes an entire docking system that is required for it to get to a port. A support vessel comes with the Traviata to pull or push it into wherever it needs to be. But the support vessel too offers some luxuries. In case you feel like doing a little private something something with the misses, this vessel includes a hot tub and two decks on which to do whatever your imagination pulls up.

Even though this project is a concept, it does have all the necessary requirements to get started. The designer even knows what engines are to be used for this wet dream if it ever gets poppin.
