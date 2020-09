Produced from 1967 to 1974 exclusively as a two-door hardtop, the Javelin is both pony and muscle depending on trim level and who you ask. The first generation, for example, tops 315 horsepower thanks to a 6.4-liter engine, while the second boasts up to 325 horsepower thanks to a four-barrel intake manifold and Carter carburetor.Automotive concepts and design artist Abimelec Arellano has imagined the Javelin with a more potent option, though, in the guise of the Hellcat V8 that develops more than 800 horsepower in the Challenger SRT Super Stock. His rendering, however, is actually focused on the exterior styling the coupe from days long gone.“It has great lines, but it's ruined by proportions,” said the pixel wizard. “In stock form, the front overhang is massive, throwing off the whole car kind of like the Gremlin. That is the main issue addressed here.” This is why Abimelec has shortened the Javelin in all the right places, giving it better proportions than the original. The bumpers, wheel wells, rocker panels, and ducktail spoilers are welcomed changes, as are the Shelby-like wheels and Ford GT-inspired front seats.From a visual standpoint, this modernized Javelin pays tribute to the real-world car if you look closer at the supercharged blunderbuss hiding under the hood. The block and cylinder heads are painted in teal just like the AMC 401 engine, and the blower swaps the Hellcat logo for the red, white, and blue of the American Motors logo.Abimelec has also treated the rendering to side mirrors from the Dodge Challenger , a nice touch if you take into consideration that the Javelin would be twinned with the Hellcat-engined muscle car if AMC were still with us today. Unfortunately, the assassination of a Frenchman is what sealed the fate of the automaker.Georges Besse, then the chief executive of Renault, was gunned down in 1986. American Motors was under the control of the French juggernaut at that time, and with Besse gone, his successor decided to get rid of AMC in order to strengthen Renault. After selling the company to Chrysler, American Motors turned into the Jeep-Eagle division under the supervision of the ever-popular Lee Iacocca.Iacocca was exclusively interested in Jeep, especially the ZJ Grand Cherokee at the time of acquiring American Motors, which is why Eagle followed AMC into nothingness in 1999.