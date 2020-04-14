AMC Javelin AMX "Red Devil" Is a Restomod Citizen

Long before American Motors Corporation was absorbed by Chrysler in 1987, the company delivered an overly attractive pony/muscle machine, in the form of the Javelin. Not least thanks the go-fast model's trio of Trans-Am race series wins (think: 1971, 1972 and 1976), the model still receives plenty of love nowadays. And the freshest example of this comes from the rendering sitting before us, which introduces a restomod toy.
We're looking at an AMC Javelin AMX here. This was a member of the second-generation model, which was longer, wider and heavier than the model it replaced, with the upmarket move also introducing a more aggressive design. Speaking of which, the pixel portrait sitting before us gifts the classic with the kind of aero mods you'd expect to find on a custom project built on a modern muscle base.
So don't expect to find an air dam up front. That's because a full-width apron is waiting for you there, with this featuring a thin air intake that only makes one wonder what's lurking behind it.
The styling of the bumper somehow reminds one of the super-sized bits on Bosozoku tuner rides from Japan. Of course, this means the side skirt extensions must be just as generous. And we can say the same about the wide arches adorning the slab of America.
It looks like the extrovert nature of the factory AMX ducktail was all the spoiler this virtual build needed. And while the chrome bumper is still present, this has been sliced to make room for a pair of generous exhaust tips. The relocation, which apparently does away with the rear license plate, was required to make room for a full-size rear diffuser, the kind usually found on time attack monsters.
In case you're wondering about the relevance of such a rendering, you should know that Danny Berry, the digital artist behind the work, has created a somewhat similar pixel portrait to illustrate a classic Dodge Challenger that's being prepared for this year's SEMA show - stay tuned to our Speed Shot area for the full story, Dodge Viper chassis and all.
