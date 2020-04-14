Modern 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Is a Retro-Futuristic Tribute

While the reigning muscle/pony cars are at least as spicy as the 1960s and 1970s original, we also need to look into the future of the genre. And since we're short on crystal balls, we have to rely on renderings for this. Well, the pixel effort we have here portrays a modern take on the 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
This rendering comes from Slava Kazarinov, a Moscow-based digital artist and it mixes three main elements. First of all, we're looking at the kind of slightly exaggerated features that define most sketches, even those linked to production models. Secondly, this design features plenty of futuristic elements, with these being present across the car.
Last, but certainly not least, we have multiple nods to the original 1967 GT500 - you'll find this in the second part of the image gallery above, so you can easily spot the connections.
Note that the said pixel master recently gave us a somewhat similar effort in the form of a modern Mustang Mach 1.
While it's not reasonable to expect such a retro-futuristic styling from the rumored 2021 Mach 1 return (this is expected to replace the GT350), we could always see the Blue Oval playing such a design card for the next-gen 'Stang. Codenamed S650, the new pony should land in 2022, coming as a 2023 model.
The original GT500 was undoubtedly a fierce animal and yet this wasn't just about flexing that V8 muscle. And this tale kicks off with the 1965-1966 Mustangs that Carroll Shelby massaged into track-savvy animals, albeit not without daily driving drawbacks.
Well, the 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 topped both the regular Mustang (this went up to a 320 hp 390 four-barrel V8) and the Shelby GT350, whose 289 V8 had a muscle number of 306 hp. The newcomer was animated by a remastered 428 Ford V8 that was reserved for larger models, which, thanks to the Shelby tweaks, developed 355 hp (there was also a limited number of 67 GT500s featuring Ford's 427 V8). On the transmission front, customers could choose between a four-speed manual and a three-speed automatic.
So while the big-block muscle was there, the GT500 skipped the motorsport-style suspension, featuring an updated Mustang GT setup that also had coziness among its priorities. As for the cabin, the rear seat delete of the GT350, along with the racing harness, were also removed, while the Mustang GT trim became standard, with air conditioning and power steering being factory options.
Shelby also put the 'Stang on a diet, introducing fiberglass panels, such as an elongated front section with functional air scoops and multiple intakes, while the also-fiberglass tails included a spoiler and the sequential turn-signal light came from the Mercury Cougar (by the way, here's a modern Cougar rendering based on the S550 Mustang).
And the added grand tourer vibes proved popular, so while the 1967 GT500 added a $200 premium over the price of the GT350, the first convinced an extra 875 customers to take it home.
PS: Speaking of Mustangs that mix new and old bits, we can move over to the real world and discuss an S550 Mustang GT that's being given a 1967 "Eleanor" makeover by the fabrication fanatics over at B Is For Build.
