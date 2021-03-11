Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races McLaren 765LT, It's Destruction Time

Time and time again, drag strip confrontations come to show why you can't rely on on-paper comparisons fueled by the official quarter-mile times delivered by automotive producers. Case in point with the velocity battle we have here, which pits a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon against a McLaren 765LT.
When Dodge dropped the Demon bomb back in 2017, the carmaker advertised the big coupe's 9.65s 1/4-mile time, which was a production vehicle world record. However, many owners struggled to achieve that number, with the stunt requiring ideal weather conditions and perfect surface prep at the drag strip.
Regardless, with an MSRP of $84,995 and production limited to 3,300 units, the Mopar monster remains a performance bargain. Besides, there were enough owners who found various aftermarket solutions to allow the vehicle to enter the 9s arena on a regular basis (more on this below).
As for the 765 Longtail, which kicks off at $380,000, it reached its first customers last fall as a sharper version of the 720S, which has built an uber-solid drag racing reputation thanks to delivering high-9s quarter-mile runs in factory trim. Based on that, everybody expected the newcomer to be a dominant figure at the drag strip. However, the Brits played their usual understatement card, mentioning a 9.9s time for the 1,320 feet sprint.
Well, the 765 Longtail beat the said number by about half a second, which is an eternity when you live your life one quarter at a time. And one of the owners who have been putting the LT coupe through its paces is Brooks Weisblat of the Drag Times YouTube channel, who is also responsible for the adventure we have here.
Now, Brooks brought his stock McLaren 765LT to the drag strip, but the machine featured Toyo R888R rubber, the kind of street-legal tires many straight-line racers choose (also used for most of the said 9.9s runs the 720S delivered over the past few years).
The mid-engined animal duked it out with a Dodge Demon, which has been gifted with light custom bits. And we mean that both in a literal sense, since the cabin now only packs one seat, as well as figuratively, as there's a drag-friendly wheel/tire package featuring beadlock rear wheels shod in Mickey Thompson slicks and skinny front units.
The supercar and the muscle car battled it out on three occasions and, with the timeslips included in the clip below, it's easy to see that the Demon was better at getting off the line, dominating the 60-foot sprint by about 0.1 seconds.
Of course, the ET (Elapsed Time), which decides the actual winner, is only recorded after the vehicle gets off the line, so the driver's reaction time doesn't influence this. Even so, the said factor does matter for the visual part of the stunt. We'll only mention that the Demon's driver triggered the red light during the first run, although the overall confrontation put on a monstrous show as both vehicles showed consistent performance over the three runs.
As a bonus, the Macca battled a highly modified Demon, which features a 1,200-hp upgrade, a Turbo 300 three-speed automatic, and a diet involving carbon panels. Nevertheless, despite its drag-friendly rubber, the Dodge struggled to find traction after the start, which was a bit of a bummer.
(The adventure kicks off at the 4:19 point of the video)
