World's Fastest smart fortwo Packs 9.1-liter V8, Runs Nine-Second Quarter-Mile

Remember the V8-powered smart fortwo dragster that shocked the racing world back in 2014? It's been seven long years and it's still running. Thanks to a bunch of upgrades, including a larger V8 engine, it's significantly quicker too!
This monstrous fortwo started life with a 7.0-liter big-block V8 under the hood many years ago. Underpinned by a custom-built frame rolling on drag-spec wheels, the smart ran high 11-second quarter-mile runs back in the day, which was pretty impressive given the short wheelbase.
Fast forward to 2021, and the fortwo boasts a few upgrades, starting with a 555-cubic-inch V8. Yes, that's a massive 9.1-liter engine were talking about. Where does it fit, right? Well, this smart is basically an engine with a driver's seat now.
This fortwo is no longer a rear-engined vehicle, like the stock city car. The big V8 is mounted at the front, and everything else was pushed toward the back. The driver literally sits in the trunk, almost atop the rear axle, just like Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars from the 1960s.
The Chevy-sourced V8 reportedly cranks out around 725 horsepower. The immense power combined with the chassis upgrades that the owner made over the years enable the smart dragster to run the quarter-mile in just under nine seconds. This pretty much makes it the world's fastest smart fortwo; if we do not discrimate against race-spec fortwos, that is.
I always thought that the smart fortwo would make a cool one-make series race car, but that hasn't happened yet. Smart is now an all-electric brand, so chances of seeing a one-make series with any of the brand's tiny cars are next to none. I guess this beefed-up dragster makes up for that.
Well, it's time to hit the play button below to hear a smart fortwo burble like a full-fledged dragster, as well as watch it do burnouts and run nine-second sprints down the 1320.
