Diesel Mopar Truck Drags Supercharged Mustang and Huracan Spyder, Shames Both

They say that when trying to fully enjoy the art of quarter-mile dragstrip racing it is best to always expect the unexpected. Well, here is a full dose of examples, courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube.
One of his latest features, prepared on the basics of the AMS Oil Ultimate Callout Challenge 2022 that took place June 3-5 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana, sure has the makings of something that fully embodies the aforementioned saying.
This is because the Youtuber has prepared yet another enticing feature centered around an incredibly quick diesel truck that battles full-blown Americana muscle cars and Euro supercars! No, seriously, that white Mopar diesel truck affectionately dubbed ‘Quadcab’ not only looks prepared to haul everything – including a tiny home – for your next road trip adventure but is also a monster sleeper capable of outgunning specialized sports cars.
This ultimate diesel versus gas encounter showed the Mopar truck being raced opposite a couple of legendary nameplates. First on the menu for this series of fun 1/8-mile gas vs. diesel grudge races was a crimson, supercharged Ford Mustang GT, and it barely edged out the truck monster with a 6.52s pass against the swift 6.61 s run. Alas, the winning light thought otherwise!
Then it was time for the loud and flashy V10-equipped Lamborghini Huracan Spyder to try and teach the big truck a sports car lesson. The green menace appeared fashionable, with the top-down and the driver wearing a helmet (safety first, always!), but it only scored points among the party people because the race’s result showed it shamefully slower: 7.37s (Lambo) against 6.72s for the Mopar hoot.
Last, but not least, there is also bonus diesel vs. diesel vintage action from the 2:06 mark with a diesel Chevelle ducking it all out against yet another diesel truck and the 6.05s versus 5.87s action is certainly not going to disappoint anyone!
