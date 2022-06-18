Bentley Continental GT Shows Rolls-Royce Dawn Who's Boss on a Quarter-Mile Drag Race

The first thing that pops into your mind when someone tells you they are comparing a Bentley Continental GT convertible and a Rolls-Royce Dawn is luxury offerings. After all, they are the two most iconic luxury vehicles in the world. But underneath the staggering 2,000-plus kilograms of opulence and glamor, Britain’s best in luxury car offerings has some serious athletic muscle. Mat Watson of Carwow did what he does best – put them head-to-head on a quarter-mile drag race.
It’s not every day you get the chance to watch a race between two luxury cars worth more than the median family income of the wealthiest neighborhood in New York combined.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible comes with a twin-turbo 6-liter W12 engine mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission making 650 hp (659 ps) and 664-lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It weighs in at 2,436 kg and has a starting price of £234,000 ($286,076).
According to the manufacturer, this luxury car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5-seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 3.6-seconds) and has a maximum speed of 208 mph (335 km/h).
The Rolls-Royce Dawn, on the other hand, packs a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine paired to an 8-speed automatic making 563 hp (570 ps) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque running on a rear-wheel-drive setup. The Dawn convertible weighs 2,560 kgs and has a starting price of £300,000 ($366,764).
So how does the Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible compare to a Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible on a quarter-mile drag race?
On the first round, Watson’s Bentley Continental GT smashed the Dawn off the line, pulling away to the finish line. They did a rematch, and the Dawn got obliterated again.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed completed the quarter-mile race in 12.1-seconds, while the Rolls-Royce Dawn did the same in 12.8-seconds.
To further rub it down the Rolls-Royce Dawn, Watson put three more passengers in the Bentley Continental GT, lifting paper bags over their heads (for drag). The Dawn still got humiliated.
