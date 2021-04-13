2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible Unleashed With Fancy Chassis Tech

After the fixed-head coupe, Bentley decided to expand the Speed range with a canvas-top convertible. In addition to incredible stopping power from carbon-ceramic brakes, this variant of the ultra-luxury grand tourer is gifted with a varied selection of fancy chassis technologies.
Take, for instance, the air suspension with three-chamber shock absorbers, active damping, and a 48-volt active anti-roll control system introduced by the Bentayga utility vehicle. Electric motors within the anti-roll bars resist body roll, and in their firmest setting, these motors counteract the cornering forces with 1,300 Nm or 959 pound-feet in merely three-tenths of a second.
All-wheel steering and active all-wheel drive also need to be highlighted because they help the Continental GT Speed Convertible take corners like nobody’s business. Set the car’s traction control to Sport Mode, and you’ll be able to kick out the rear end for a bit of sideways fun if that’s your thing.
Riding on 22-inch forged wheels available in three finishes, the open-air grand tourer can deploy or stow the Z-fold roof in 19 seconds. Dark-tinted grilles, Speed-branded sport sills, Alcantara on the steering wheel, and Piano Black veneer are standard. Bentley offers a ton of customization options for the Continental GT Speed Convertible, including 15 main hide choices, 11 secondary hide choices, open-pore wood, and even Koa veneer.
Creature comforts don’t fail to deliver either because the British interloper combines heated armrests with a heated steering wheel and a neckwarmer integrated into the electrically adjustable headrests. “Combined with exquisite, handcrafted interior details, the Continental GT Speed Convertible exemplifies all Bentley knows about creating the world’s most stylish and elegant cars for roof-down motoring,” said Chris Craft, member of the board for Sales and Marketing at the Volkswagen-owned carmaker.
Just like the coupe, the canvas-topped model relies on a twelve-cylinder engine for propulsion. In this application, the 6.0-liter W12 with a couple of boosty snails for good measure delivers 650 horsepower (659 PS) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of earth-shattering torque. Zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) takes 3.6 seconds, and the speedo climbs to 208 mph (335 kph).
