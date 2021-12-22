Bentley Says Goodbye to the 650-Horsepower W12 With a $1.5 Million Dollar Coupe

Andreas Mindt will oversee the entire project from start to finish less than a year after taking the reigns as the head of design at Bentley. The new flagship coupe will be just the second Bentley ever to be built by its new Mulliner coachbuilding division and should make more than 650-horsepower.
The official send-off is part of Bentley's plan to go all-electric after 2023. It goes without saying (but we'll say it anyway) that finishing off your internal combustion cars with a super-powerful W12 is a pretty cool move.
It's also special because the W12 used in the Bentley is the same one that was brought into existence more than 20 years ago for use in the W12 Nardo Concept and then in the Volkswagen Phaeton. It then found life in a number of other VWs and Audi's before Bentley started using it too.
According to AutoCar, the new model will be based on the Continental GT much in the same way that the Bacalar was. Of course, it won't just be a dressed-up CGT like so many other low-production supercars seem to be (cough Countach cough).
It will draw on many of the styling cues of the 2019 EXP-100 GT concept. From the renderings, it seems like Bentley has cleanly shed any notion of being old-school.
The new Mulliner model is going to turn heads and dollars over everywhere it goes. Pricing is slated to be at least $2-million dollars before options. All 12 Bacalar models sold out before customers laid eyes on them, so we expect much of the same in this case.
What are your thoughts on all of the major supercar makers doing these super-limited production-run cars? Do cars like the Bacalar, the Countach, and the Monza mean as much since there are so many low-production cars available now? Tell us below!
