Bentley Continental GT Speed Now Available With a Part Developed on the Pikes Peak Racer

Working in concert with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which upshifts later or downshifts earlier, depending on the situation, it rockets the car to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.5 seconds (0-100 kph / 62 mph in 3.6 seconds), a 0.1 second improvement, and gives it a 208 mph (335 kph) maximum speed. A titanium exhaust made by Akrapovic was then introduced for the 2014 Continental GT3-R, and five years later, the latest sports exhaust system for the new-gen Bentley models was developed on the record-breaker Pikes Peak Continental GT Now, that very same part is available for the new Continental GT Speed and GT Speed Convertible, boasting a lightweight construction. Said to have been designed to “intensify the deep and irresistible character of Bentley’s iconic W12 engine,” it enhances the soundtrack of the power unit when the Sport driving mode is engaged, giving it a high-frequency tone and distinctive burbles.Moreover, it allows the lump to breathe more freely, improving the turbocharger performance which, in turn, leads to better throttle response . With a sandblasted and coated exterior for a uniform surface finish, the new exhaust system was made of titanium and is 15 lbs (7 kg) lighter overall than the standard offering. Available at local retailers, it has quad oval tailpipes finished in matte titanium, and bears the branding of Bentley and Akrapovic.Deemed as “the ultimate performance-focused expression of Bentley's definitive Grand Tourer,” the new-gen GT Speed family packs the automaker’s 6.0-liter W12 TSI engine. The gasoline burner pumps out 650 hp (659 ps / 485), 4% or 24 hp (24 ps / 18 kW) more than the standard Continental GT, and maintains the 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.Working in concert with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which upshifts later or downshifts earlier, depending on the situation, it rockets the car to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.5 seconds (0-100 kph / 62 mph in 3.6 seconds), a 0.1 second improvement, and gives it a 208 mph (335 kph) maximum speed.

