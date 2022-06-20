Confusion Might Lead to Anger, Chrysler TC by Maserati Owner Saves Spectators the Trouble

Nothing gets to a car enthusiast's nerves than getting their car's model wrong. Things will take a wrong turn if you confuse it for a low-value value brand (regardless of your intentions). Rule of thumb, if you are going to compliment a car owner and are not sure of the model, simply say, "nice car," or better yet, "nice car, what model is it?"
A Redditor sparked a massive debate on the platform after posting a picture of a Chrysler TC by Maserati at a local Father's Day car show with giant signs saying, "Not a LeBaron" and "Built by Maserati, Imported by Chrysler."
The Chrysler TC by Maserati owner wanted to enjoy his Father's Day weekend without anyone yanking his cables, confusing his neatly-preserved classic Italian convertible coupe for a low-value 80s Chrysler. He must have put up the huge sign to save everyone the trouble.
We all know Italians have a knack for developing iconic state-of-the-art cars, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo.
The Chrysler TC was a product of a merger between Italian automaker Maserati and Chrysler. Just like the DaimlerChrysler-Mitsubishi alliance in the late 90s meant to introduce DaimlerChrysler to the Asian market and vice versa, the Chrysler-Maserati merger combined the best of Italian and American auto manufacturing, developing sporty coupes.
The product of that odd marriage was the Chrysler TC by Maserati. It debuted at the 1986 Los Angeles Auto Show and used the Q-platform (shortened version of the K-platform) on the Dodge Daytona and LeBaron.
Like in many other mergers, the cars developed on previously used platforms often shared some similarities. As a result, the Chrysler TC by Maserati often gets confused for a LeBaron.
The Chrysler TC by Maserati came with a 2.2-liter turbocharged Daytona-spec in-line four engine (Turbo II) paired to a 3-speed automatic transmission making 160 hp (162 ps). The Turbo II engine was later replaced by a 3-liter V6 Mitsubishi engine producing 141 hp (143 ps).
In April, a 1984 Chrysler LeBaron Sold for $6,500. The folks over at IndyStar featured a tidy Chrysler TC by Maserati back in 2018, going for about $25,000.
