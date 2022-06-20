NHRA: Speed For All Races Its Way Onto PC and Consoles in August

Drag race fans rejoice! Publisher GameMill Entertainment has just revealed NHRA: Speed For All, the definitive drag racing videogame based on the world’s largest auto racing organization, will be coming to PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on August 26.
Promising “the most authentic NHRA game ever,” NHRA: Speed For All will feature all the teams, tracks, and vehicles we all know and love. Players will be allowed to fine-tune their vehicles and choose the best strategy to win every race.
Expect no less than 38 NHRA drivers to be in the game, including Brittany Force, Antron Brown, John Force, Steve Torrence, Erica Enders, Greg Anderson, Ron Capps, and many more. Also, the game will feature five NHRA vehicle classes: Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Mod, and Super Modified.
Obviously, you’ll be racing on real-world NHRA dragways such as Bristol Dragway, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, zMax Dragway in Charlotte, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona and more.
While competing in single-player career mode, players can earn backing from sponsors like Goodyear, Summit Racing Equipment, and Lucas Oil. The solo campaign allows the player to balance team management, R&D, tuning, and vehicle customization across multiple seasons.
However, NHRA: Speed For All will also include an asynchronous online multiplayer leaderboard for those who love to challenge others to beat their best times. Additionally, the game will feature local split-screen multiplayer so that you can battle your friends.
As far as the price goes, NHRA: Speed For All will be available in multiple versions – Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate, for $60 and $80, respectively. The Deluxe Edition includes the bonus John Force Racing Pack, while the Ultimate Edition features everything in the Deluxe Edition, plus the Battle Ready Pack, Moonshot Pack, Electro Blitz Pack, and Nitro Fire Pack.
