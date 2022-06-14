Turbo LS Buick Drags Hemi Mopar, Chevy Tri-Five, Wipes Out the Quarter-Mile Floor

After kicking off the proceeds with the interestingly evolving twin-turbo Big Block Chevy El Camino owned by YouTuber Cletus McFarland, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel continues the Summit Midwest Drags 2022 coverage.
This time around, the YouTube channel’s owner has prepared yet another enticing feature centered around a feisty, seven-second G-body GM car. Now, read that a second time: we are going to show you a General Motors-produced 1980s coupe, a second-generation Buick of the Regal series, if we are not mistaken, consistently performs in the mid to high seven-second range!
So, first things first: the perspective. This feature was filmed during the 2022 edition of the Summit Racing Midwest Drags, a very cool type of event that occurred between June 6th and 10th at three dragstrips. Once there and in between them, all entrants had to drive their car to each track and could only bring with them stuff that could fit inside a certain-sized towed trailer. Thus, these are incredible shows of both force and reliability, as these brutes are no trailered queens for sure.
With the feature centered on Bradley Arnold’s (of Tin Soldier Racecars) Buick, we get some walkaround excerpts before and in between races, and the action then kicks off at the 1:25 mark against a vintage contender after first performing a 7.71s solo outing with the 98-mm single turbo 5.3-liter LS-powered hoot. Naturally, the old school racer in the other land stood no chance, hence the 7.72s versus 8.92s victory.
But wait, as it gets even better for the roaring Buick… And a little more than shameful for its other two opponents. First, at the 2:53 mark, we have a traditional GM versus Hemi-powered Mopar encounter, but the Buick makes short work of its stunning-green rival with a 7.76s versus 9.10s result. Then, it is time for Buick vs. Chevy Tri-Five glory – although we can certainly admit that at least one of the contenders did not strain itself too much, especially given the 7.66s (Buick) versus 11.3s (Tri-Five) outcome!
