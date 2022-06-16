Tuned Peterbilt 359 Channels Inner Hypercar in Death Match Against Freightliner Semi

We wouldn’t blame you for watching this race while thinking that one of these semi-trucks is clearly the underdog, specifically that Freightliner. It's not something you’d expect to see defeat a Peterbilt in a loaded drag race. Also, the latter is a much more popular model when it comes to these types of events.
Then again, it’s not like loaded drag racing is reserved only for the likes of Peterbilt and Kenworth. We often see Macks, Freightliners, Fords and so on. The thing is, they don’t usually win against the likes of the 300-series from Peterbilt or the W900 from Kenworth. I guess it pays to be popular.
Anyway, let’s look at this Freightliner first, the blue semi on the right-hand side of your screen. Please don’t get on me about the model year, it’s nearly impossible to tell. My best guess is that we’re looking at an FLD112 model, possibly early to mid-90s. It could also be the FLD120, but it’s hard to tell from the footage just how long the hood is.
As for the Peterbilt, it’s a 359, of course, with the single round headlight design – it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s an early-model semi, though. The owner clearly went for some styling mods too (nothing major), resulting in a cleaner aesthetic.
The 359, a flagship model, replaced the 281/351 in the late 60s, becoming Peterbilt’s long hauler of choice up until 1987, when the 379 was introduced. To this day, the 359 is considered one of the best rigs ever made, despite owners and operators often complaining about electrical and various build quality issues.
So then, who won this straight-line battle? Well, the Peterbilt, of course, but it was pretty close. That Freightliner put up a solid fight, which means its owner did a good job overall. By the way, this was yet another spectacular race from the 2022 Great Lakes Big Rig Challenge, which has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving.
Anyway, let’s look at this Freightliner first, the blue semi on the right-hand side of your screen. Please don’t get on me about the model year, it’s nearly impossible to tell. My best guess is that we’re looking at an FLD112 model, possibly early to mid-90s. It could also be the FLD120, but it’s hard to tell from the footage just how long the hood is.
As for the Peterbilt, it’s a 359, of course, with the single round headlight design – it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s an early-model semi, though. The owner clearly went for some styling mods too (nothing major), resulting in a cleaner aesthetic.
The 359, a flagship model, replaced the 281/351 in the late 60s, becoming Peterbilt’s long hauler of choice up until 1987, when the 379 was introduced. To this day, the 359 is considered one of the best rigs ever made, despite owners and operators often complaining about electrical and various build quality issues.
So then, who won this straight-line battle? Well, the Peterbilt, of course, but it was pretty close. That Freightliner put up a solid fight, which means its owner did a good job overall. By the way, this was yet another spectacular race from the 2022 Great Lakes Big Rig Challenge, which has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving.